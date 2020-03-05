Popular

Inside 343 Industries' Halo museum

By

20 years worth of memorabilia on display in the heart of Halo country.

Where can you find a preserved supply of Halo 3-branded Mountain Dew Gamer Fuel, the life-size Master Chief armor used in a live action short film, and more Halo toys, figures, and statues than you ever knew existed? (The headline might be a giveaway). 343 Industries has been in charge of the Halo series for a decade now, and in that time it's built up quite a collection of Halo memorabilia in its Redmond, Washington office. There may be some diehard fans out there with even more stuff on-hand, but none of them give you a sticker that says "I visited the Halo museum," so this is basically the place.

I recently visited 343's headquarters to talk to the developers about bringing the Master Chief Collection to PC, which you can read about in the new issue of PC Gamer magazine. You can also read a couple smaller interviews with Halo's developers about what can go wrong when you unlock the framerates of old games and the challenge of adapting Halo's crouch on PC.

Between interviews, 343 took me on a tour of the Halo museum, which keeps taking up more space on the studio's first floor. Once the Halo TV series comes out, who knows how much more space they'll need. Here are some of the highlights from the collection.

Image 1 of 22

The Halo museum at 343's office, full of collectibles, statues, and rare swag. Some of it was donated by fans, who collected materials Microsoft didn't hold onto. Some other rare items were only given out to employees.

The Halo museum at 343's office, full of collectibles, statues, and rare swag. Some of it was donated by fans, who collected materials Microsoft didn't hold onto. Some other rare items were only given out to employees.


Image 2 of 22

A Japanese cloth print advertising the original Halo's release in Japan, among other Halo 1 memorabilia.

A Japanese cloth print advertising the original Halo's release in Japan, among other Halo 1 memorabilia.


Image 3 of 22

The museum has a piece of the diorama used for the Halo 3 "Believe" TV ad campaign. It was apparently huge: Bungie still has the centerpiece with Master Chief, while the rest of the diorama is at the main Xbox studio. 343 doesn't have room for all of it.

The museum has a piece of the diorama used for the Halo 3 "Believe" TV ad campaign. It was apparently huge: Bungie still has the centerpiece with Master Chief, while the rest of the diorama is at the main Xbox studio. 343 doesn't have room for all of it.


Image 4 of 22

A great Easter egg hidden in the diorama. Grunt crossing!

A great Easter egg hidden in the diorama. Grunt crossing!


Image 5 of 22

Artwork of "Mr. Chief," a character started by Halo franchise development director Frank O'Connor when he previously worked at Bungie.

Artwork of "Mr. Chief," a character started by Halo franchise development director Frank O'Connor when he previously worked at Bungie.


Image 6 of 22

A detailed collectible of Master Chief made for Halo 4.

A detailed collectible of Master Chief made for Halo 4.


Image 7 of 22

A space battle between the Covenant and UNSC playing out in miniature. Halo Wars 2's art director painted ships from the Halo: Fleet Battles tabletop game and laid out the battle the night before the game's launch party. The table was originally a prop used in the short series Halo: Forward Unto Dawn.

A space battle between the Covenant and UNSC playing out in miniature. Halo Wars 2's art director painted ships from the Halo: Fleet Battles tabletop game and laid out the battle the night before the game's launch party. The table was originally a prop used in the short series Halo: Forward Unto Dawn.


Image 8 of 22

A Brute costume used in the 2009 "We are ODST" commercial. Someone wore this! Unfortunately it spent several years in storage and the "skin" has deteriorated, but now that it's on display 343 hopes to repair the damage.

A Brute costume used in the 2009 "We are ODST" commercial. Someone wore this! Unfortunately it spent several years in storage and the "skin" has deteriorated, but now that it's on display 343 hopes to repair the damage.


Image 9 of 22

A model of a Brute spiker.

A model of a Brute spiker.


Image 10 of 22

More cool costumes. I believe these UNSC suits were from the Halo 5 prequel series Halo Nightfall.

More cool costumes. I believe these UNSC suits were from the Halo 5 prequel series Halo Nightfall.


Image 11 of 22

Life-size Master Chief and Cortana, built for Halo 4.

Life-size Master Chief and Cortana, built for Halo 4.


Image 12 of 22

Legendary...

Legendary...


Image 13 of 22

Mr. Chief and Locke pins, made for 343 employees.

Mr. Chief and Locke pins, made for 343 employees.


Image 14 of 22

Megablox made this model of a Halo 5 map, including the interior details. Zoom in for the easter egg of a mini spartan on top of tower.

Megablox made this model of a Halo 5 map, including the interior details. Zoom in for the easter egg of a mini spartan on top of tower.


Image 15 of 22

I bet Breaking Benjamin played on this.

I bet Breaking Benjamin played on this.


Image 16 of 22

This statue of Jorge, from Halo Reach, makes the rest of the Spartans look small (except for the enormous Master Chief helmet beside him).

This statue of Jorge, from Halo Reach, makes the rest of the Spartans look small (except for the enormous Master Chief helmet beside him).


Image 17 of 22

There can't be too many of these Halo 3 beta testers shirts out in the wild.

There can't be too many of these Halo 3 beta testers shirts out in the wild.


Image 18 of 22

Apparently professional football and basketball players tend to try to pick up this to-scale, very heavy Brute hammer replica. It's not a good idea.

Apparently professional football and basketball players tend to try to pick up this to-scale, very heavy Brute hammer replica. It's not a good idea.


Image 19 of 22

Lil' Chief?

Lil' Chief?


Image 20 of 22

343 did an art series at Comic-Con with professional artists painting helmets. This one is rad.

343 did an art series at Comic-Con with professional artists painting helmets. This one is rad.


Image 21 of 22

This super detailed Brute from Halo Wars 2 stands guard in the 343 lobby.

This super detailed Brute from Halo Wars 2 stands guard in the 343 lobby.


Image 22 of 22

Behind these doors, 343 is hard at work on Halo Infinite and the Master Chief Collection.

Behind these doors, 343 is hard at work on Halo Infinite and the Master Chief Collection.


Wes Fenlon
When he's not 50 hours into a JRPG or an opaque ASCII roguelike, Wes is probably playing the hottest games of three years ago. He oversees features, seeking out personal stories from PC gaming's niche communities. 50% pizza by volume.
See comments