Infinity Ward's social media goes dark, suggests a Modern Warfare 2 announcement is near

On Friday, the Twitter and Facebook profiles of Call of Duty developer Infinity Ward "went dark", swapping in profile pictures and header images that seemed to be plain black. As IGN found out after brightening up the header image, however, there's actually something hidden in there, and it sure looks like part of the picture is the mask worn by SAS operator Simon "Ghost" Riley in Modern Warfare and Warzone.

As Activision confirmed in a community update back in February, the sequel to 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be coming out this year, alongside a new Call of Duty: Warzone. As Activision put it, "The new game and a new Warzone experience are designed together from the ground-up. Expect a massive evolution of Battle Royale with all-new playspace and a new sandbox mode."

Infinity Ward going dark on social media is presumably building up to a big reveal of Modern Warfare 2, or whatever the sequel to the reboot ends up being called. According to VGC's sources, "Modern Warfare's sequel will include a campaign involving US special forces fighting a covert war against Columbian drug cartels."