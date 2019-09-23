Infinity Ward shares feedback from the Modern Warfare crossplay beta

I thought the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare crossplay beta went quite well. The bits of clunkiness with servers and matchmaking I ran into were all perfectly reasonable for a beta, and it looked good and ran well on my middling hardware, the Ground War mode felt big and chaotic, and on a more personal note I did pretty well for a guy who doesn't really play online shooters anymore.

With the test all wrapped up, Infinity Ward has now shared some of the feedback it's received about the game in an update posted to Reddit. Some of the points in the list, like "crashes," are very vague, while others are quite specific, but the studio emphasized that it only represents a portion of the feedback received, "so please don’t be alarmed if you don’t see a particular issue you reported in the list below."

The immediate priorities:

Blurriness while ADSing or on the matchmaking screen on PC

Crashes on Xbox One and PC (please check existing threads on here if you’re experiencing one of these crashes)

Players are unable to chat with console platforms while on PC

Players were able to change their input device midmatch. We deployed a fix for this during the beta.

Recon Drone UI staying on screen after using

Juggernaut Suit not spawning out of the crate and the mask staying on screen after the player has died in the suit and respawned back in to match

Ground War: In some cases, players would spawn or be ‘pushed’ under the map, allowing them to kill enemy players while being hidden. Friendlies are also able to spawn on under the map as well. We’re looking into how you spawn on your teammates as well as spawning in on vehicles in general, too.

Players are unable to shoot through open rails/towers

Screen tearing on character and weapon models on Xbox

VTOL Jet firing through the roof of various buildings in Quarry

Suppressed M13 still uses normal audio sounds

Settings not saving on PC

FOV Slider setting reverting to default after loading into the map. This has been fixed.

Doors not opening or closing as intended. In some cases, players are able to see through closed doors.

Cyber Attack: Unable to defuse the bomb. Unable to pick up a weapon after being revived

Various audio bugs where the only audio being played is of vehicles, no audio, or only weapons

Xbox users: We know of a bug with invites and joining up from the Xbox Dashboard. While this is being investigated, you can still send invites and join up with friends within the game.

Staying as a Party after a match: After completing a match as a party, some players are unable to find a new match and are stuck in the matchmaking lobby. We're still looking into this issue, but in the meantime, disbanding your party and joining back up is a temporary solution while we work on a fix.

Spawning and Visuals: Spawning is currently inconsistent on some maps, so thank you for sharing your videos with us and sharing your feedback. We’ll continue to monitor the spawn system and we’ll update you if we deploy any changes. We will also be looking into lighting and exposure on various areas of the map, such as how you view dark rooms from the outside of a building and vice versa, for example.

Voice chat: Voice chat is inconsistent when joining up with players on other platforms. This is being investigated.

This was the final Modern Warfare beta weekend, but it's not the end of the pre-release show: Activision and Infinity Ward will dive into the campaign at the end of the month (the beta weekends were strictly multiplayer), and the co-op Special Ops mode will take its turn in the spotlight on October 7. In the meantime, if you found my "shooting guys was fun" take a little lacking in the critical analysis department, we've got a more in-depth look at what's changed, and what's still the same, right here.