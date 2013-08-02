Popular

Humble Weekly 1C sale offers Men of War and Kings Bounty for pittance

1C Company are the subject of this week's pay what you want Humble Sale . Not that you're being offered their full, expansive , and occasionally ropey back catalogue. Instead the bundle focuses on two of the publisher's more notable series. Included are a battalion of Men of War, and a king's ransom of King's Bounty. It's a great collection if you're looking for a large and meaty slice of turn-of-the-decade PC gaming.

Here's what you get:

  • King's Bounty

  • King's Bounty: Armoured Princess

  • Men of War

  • Men of War: Red Tide

And, if you beat the average price, you'll also receive.

  • King's Bounty: Crossworlds

  • Men of War: Assault Squad

As you can see from our reviews, that's well worth doing. While it's not quite the full collection - missing Men of Wars: Vietnam and Condemned Heroes - all included games are bundled with their relevant DLC packs.

The bundle will run until August 8th.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
