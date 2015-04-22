Humble Origin Bundle adds Wing Commanders, SimCity 2000

The latest Humble Origin Bundle—the aptly named Humble Origin Bundle 2—is now a week old, and that means it's been expanded with four new games. Well, not new. The opposite of that.

Rounding out an already eclectic collection are games from EA's archives. Wing Commander 3, Wing Commander 4, SimCity 2000 and Ultima 7 have all been added—available to those who have already purchased the bundle, or new buyers who pay above the average of $5.

Those new-old games join Dragon Age: Origins, Peggle, Dead Space 2, Medal of Honor: Allied Assault, C&C Generals, Garden Warfare, Dragon Age 2, Bejeweled 3 and Mass Effect 2. It's a great selection of games, if one that's been seemingly picked at random without any cohesive theme.

Proceeds from the bundle are being split between three charities: The V Foundation, Girls Who Code and buildOn.