Here's how to activate the heroic public event on Mercury in Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris.

Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris only features one new public event on Mercury, but it's the most advanced of the entire game, especially if you choose to activate its heroic version. This involves dunking a load of orbs, because Destiny, and doing some first-person platforming, because also Destiny. Complete the sequence and you stand to earn many more rewards for your kills.