Want to know how to get No Time To Explain in Destiny 2? New exotics are cool, there's no doubt about that. Personally though, I like returning exotics better. It's like seeing an old friend after years apart. There's a familiarity, a bond just waiting to be rekindled. For Destiny 2: Beyond Light, No Time to Explain is my long lost pal.

But how do you get the Destiny 2 No Time to Explain exotic? Is it worth the hassle? Yes, it is. And I've got plenty of time to explain how you can get it.

(Image credit: Bungie)

How to get No Time to Explain in Destiny 2

Getting No Time to Explain is a straightforward, but lengthy endeavour. You'll need to progress through the entirety of Beyond Light's campaign, discovering and unlocking your new stasis powers. Once you reach the end, you'll need to speak to the Exo Stranger, where you'll be rewarded with the No Time to Explain exotic Pulse Rifle and a new questline call 'Soon'.

Why you should get No Time to Explain

No Time to Explain is one of the best pulse rifles in Destiny 2. Putting out 340 rounds per minute at a respectable range, these qualities alone make it a fine weapon for long-ranged combat. What make No Time to Explain special, however, are its perks. Time-Slip and Rewind Again work in tandem to summon a portal that shoots bullets from another dimension, while replenishing your reserves after precision or stasis kills. It's basically a Warlock's Arc Soul, but doesn't require you to play as a Warlock. It's no DPS king, but it's when it comes to clearing large numbers of smaller enemies, you couldn't ask for a better firearm.

How to get the Destiny 2 No Time to Explain catalyst and what it does

The exotic catalyst for No Time to Explain increases the rate of fire of the Time-Slip perk portal. It's nothing to write home about, but it's a useful complement to an already stellar pulse rifle.

To get it, you'll need to complete the 'Soon' questline. The first step is to kill enemies in the BrayTech Exoscience building and loot five schematics. After that you will return to the Exo Stranger to turn in the schematics, whereupon they'll make another request. This time, you'll need to kill Vex on Europa using No Time to Explain. After killing 60 Vex, the Exo Stranger will give you your catalyst.

At this point, you should own both No Time to Explain its shiny new catalyst. Now it's time to reach into the ether, pull out come bullets, and channel the might of a stasis-wielding space wizard.