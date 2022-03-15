Hideo Kojima awarded Japan's highest cultural prize

Audio player loading…

Hideo Kojima was today awarded the annual Japanese Minister's Award for Fine Arts, in the Media Arts category: one of the country's most prestigious cultural gongs. The prize goes to individuals across various categories who have "made outstanding achievements in each field of art or who have opened up a new frontier."

The ceremony was held today in Tokyo and, as you can see below, Kojima wore a pin showing Homo Ludens and anti-war cufflinks with a matching necktie. He does scrub up nicely.

1/2I received the 72nd Minister of Education Award for Fine Arts from the Agency of Cultural Affairs, Government of Japan. Thank you very much. I have been creating games for 36 years. pic.twitter.com/Gj9aUpbFkRMarch 15, 2022 See more

"I am very happy that the immature medium of games has been highly evaluated as a cultural art form of 'expression'," writes Kojima. "I will continue to devote myself to the creation of digital entertainment. Thank you very much for your continued support."

You want a close-up of his accessories? Of course you do.

pic.twitter.com/OjT640LVe7March 15, 2022 See more

And here Kojima is receiving the award.

😭👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/wsRtWqsUOBMarch 15, 2022 See more

Kojima's career in games began at Konami in 1986, where he first worked on a title called Penguin Adventure for the MSX home computer. After this he began designing a title called Lost Warld [sic] for the MSX, which would eventually be cancelled, before moving on to a game called Metal Gear that was already partially developed. Due to the hardware's limitations when it came to combat, Kojima saw the opportunity to re-focus its systems on avoiding enemies—the stealth genre was born, and the rest is history.

Hideo Kojima is now the second game creator to receive this award: Nintendo’s north star Shigeru Miyamoto received it in 2010.