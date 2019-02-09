Here's how crime and punishment will work in Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord

TaleWorlds Entertainment has detailed the complex crime and punishment system for its upcoming medieval sandbox RPG Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord—expect to bribe guards, throw your political weight around to get charges dropped and, if you fail, visit the executioner.

Every crime you commit will contribute to a Crime Rating that's specific to that territory. The rating of a crime depends on its severity—smuggling goods will get you into less trouble than murdering a trade caravan—and the world will react to your current rating accordingly.

Broadly, your overall rating will fall into mild, moderate or severe brackets. Mild criminals will largely be left alone, but moderate criminals will be barred from entering settlements in the territory they committed their crimes, while severe crimes will see you hunted down and punished. Most of the time, you can clear your record by paying a fine—but sometimes that won't be enough, and you'll be dragged to a judicial executioner.

But there are ways around the law, too. You can bribe guards to get into settlements you'd usually be barred from, or you could try on a disguise and sneak in. If you're a vassal of the kingdom where you're wanted, you might be able to lean on your influence to get the charges dropped, but it will affect your relationship with your fellow lords. If you're the ruler of the area then you can do what you want, but again, it'll affect your standing with your lords, and the happiness of your kingdom will drop.

Essentially, you'll be able to play the game as a criminal, but it won't be easy—you can read the full blog post on Steam. If you want to find out more about Mount and Blade 2, here's everything you need to know.