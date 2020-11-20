Here's Cyberpunk 2077 with ray tracing cranked up to 11 on an RTX 30-series GPU

Nvidia and CD Projekt Red have released a new trailer for Cyberpunk 2077 with ray tracing cranked all the way up. The new trailer shows what the real-time ray tracing experience in Night City will be like at ultra, which by the looks of Cyberpunk 2077's new system requirements, you're going to want an RTX 3080, at least, in order to enjoy at 4K.

Cyberpunk features ray-traced ambient occlusion, diffused illumination, reflections, and shadows, all of which can be spotted coming into play in the gorgeous new trailer. Check it out in the embed above.

In the video, three developers working on the game—Jakub Knapik, Marcin Gollent, and Miles Tost—talk a little more in-depth about each ray tracing effect and how you'll experience it during gameplay.

Shout out to the PC Gamer magazine at eight seconds in.

"Night City is a vast place," Gollent says. "It is vast both horizontally and vertically. It is filled with a very large variety of architecture styles. We had to make sure that all those settings look at any hour, any second, with an LED, flashlights, neons dynamically turned on or off at any time."

It's sure to be demanding as a result, too. But Nvidia and CDPR say that even an RTX 2060 can handle the game with ray tracing set to medium and with the GPU manufacturers AI-powered supersampling, DLSS, turned on. You'll want something a little more RTX 3080-shaped for ultra RT, though.

At least you now have the option to side with the red team for a little ray tracing action, with the RX 6000-series GPUs, such as the RX 6800 XT and RX 6800, now supporting ray tracing and the DirectX Raytracing API used in Cyberpunk 2077.

Check out the full updated Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements to see if your PC has what it takes. It's not like there's an easy route to an upgrade right now, with most graphics cards sold out everywhere, which might mean all this talk of Cyberpunk 2077 on an RTX 3080 is tough to bear for some.