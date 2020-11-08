Here's "At Doom's Gate" playing on a PS5 controller's DualSense haptics

Obviously, enterprising hardware hackers are already going ham on the recently-released next generation consoles. So, we are pleased present to you, as relayed in the video above, the music from E1M1 of Doom, the legendary track "At Doom's Gate," played by the DualSense haptics of a Playstation 5 controller.

Enterprising YouTuber Menneth, who made and recorded the video, put the controller on a cardboard box for a bit of transductive amplification. The idea for the video apparently came about from a conversation on the Steam Controller Discord, where when one user learned that the DualSense controller's haptics were audio-based, they wondered as all right-thinking people should: "Can it play Doom?"

It's something of a tradition around these parts, you might say, to get Doom or the semblance of Doom running on literally anything you can. Like, for example, a smart toaster or a pregnancy test or some Minecraft sheep or 100 pounds of moldy potatoes.

Of course, hacking a controller to play old MUS-format tracks isn't a good enough reason to purchase a $400 gaming console that won't play games at 1440p. (Though it is an entertaining one.) To that end, we've reviewed the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X from the perspective of a PC Gamer. For those otherwise uninterested, we did also break down the features from next gen consoles that are coming to PC in one form or another.