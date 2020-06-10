Popular

Here's 10 minutes of Borderlands 3's upcoming Old West DLC

By

Bounty of Blood has vigilantes, six-shooters, and some dusty new locations to explore.

10 minutes of gameplay for the upcoming Borderlands 3 DLC Bounty of Blood debuted during IGN's Summer of Gaming livestream today—watch it above. 

Bounty of Blood is a fairly traditional story-based DLC, so don't expect sweeping changes to how Borderlands 3 plays. You'll run through some new areas, a few mountainous, some more arid and flat—all evocative of the wild frontier of the American Old West. 

In a play that I truly dig, it was revealed during the stream that an omniscient character will narrate the whole adventure. Seeing that Borderlands 2's best DLC, Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep, followed a similar structure, maybe we'll see Borderlands 3 break the fourth wall in some clever, genre-tinged ways. 

It looks like more Borderlands 3, which I didn't like much when I reviewed it last year, so you probably already know if it'll be for you or not when it releases on June 25.

James Davenport
James is PC Gamer’s bad boy, staying up late to cover Fortnite while cooking up radical ideas for the weekly livestream. He can still kickflip and swears a lot. You’ll find him somewhere in the west growing mushrooms and playing Dark Souls.
See comments