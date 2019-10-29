Here are the GeForce GTX 1660 Super cards you can buy right now

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

Following months of rumors and speculation, Nvidia has come out and formally launched its GeForce GTX 1660 Super (and announced a 1650 Super that will arrive on November 22) graphics card. You can check out Jarred's full suite of benchmarks and analysis if you haven't already. In short, performance is close to a 1660 Ti, in a cheaper package. If that intrigues you, good news—this is not a paper launch, as there are several models available.

Pricing and features vary, depending on the specific model. Nvidia's MSRP is $229, though more elaborate cooling solutions and factory overclocks drive up the selling price on some cards. Fortunately, we have not see anything too crazy in terms of pricing.

Here are the GTX 1660 Super models that, as of this writing, are listed as being in-stock at Amazon or Newegg. I'm also listing the boost clock on each card—for reference, the stock boost clock is 1,785MHz. The cards are listed in order of lowest to highest price:

This list is likely to quickly grow in the coming days and weeks. Newegg, for example, already lists a bunch of other 1660 Super models that are not yet in stock, such as MSI's GTX 1660 Super Ventus XS OC (1,815MHz) for $229.99. Same goes for Amazon—navigating the site's inventory is not as slick as is at Newegg, but there are several models listed as being temporarily out of stock.

It will also be interesting to see what kind of Black Friday deals emerge. Even though the GTX 1660 Super is brand new, there could potentially be some discounts on the horizon. After all, it's not really that new, since it's basically just a cross between the 1660 Ti and vanilla 1660.