Hearthstone's next patch will add 'Battle Ready' decks to buy and the Quilboar tribe to Battlegrounds

In February, Blizzard revealed that Quilboars were headed to Hearthstone Battlegrounds as the next minion type. Today it announced that they'll arrive in the next major update, which is due to drop next week. That patch will include a trio of new heroes, 17 new minions, and a new spell type called Blood Gems that give +1/+1 to friendly minions. From the look of things, some Quilboars will also have special interactions with Blood Gems.
Battlegrounds games will still be limited to five minion types after Quilboars are added, meaning that three minion types will be excluded from each match. Quilboars won't be one of them, however: Quilboars will show up in every match until the next major content patch, and if it's anything like previous updates you can expect players to 'force' Quilboar-based comps for at least the first few weeks. Full details on the Quilboar update will be revealed in the 20.2 patch notes, which will be published tomorrow.
But that's not all! Blizzard is also launching 'Battle-Ready Decks', with the aim of helping players get a leg-up in Hearthstone's Standard constructed mode. Limited to one purchase per account, players will be able to choose from 10 possible pre-built decks (one from each class), with the emphasis very much on competitive viability.
"When these Battle-Ready Decks become available, you’ll be able to add a complete deck from the class of your choice to your permanent Collection," Blizzard said. "Each Battle-Ready Deck is handcrafted using data captured across hundreds of thousands of play sessions to ensure you’re taking home a combat-worthy list!"
Battle-Ready Decks will go for $20 each for a period of three weeks after they're listed in the shop. The reason they won't be going live as soon as a new expansion launches is because: "We want to make sure we preserve the exploration phase of each expansion when everyone is trying out new and interesting things.
"We won’t be offering Battle-Ready Decks right after an expansion launches because the meta always needs time to settle at first, and we need time to analyze the resulting data to determine which decks we should offer."
Looking at the decks on offer, Blizzard isn't joking about them being data driven. These are very much the powerhouse decks currently being played on ladder, and as such most contain multiple legendaries and epics. Given the price point, even players with a full collection may wish to pick one up and dust the spare cards. Do note though that you won't receive dust for any Core cards. No doubt someone will do the math soon on which is the best deck to buy if you already have a full collection and just want the crafting currency.
That also probably explains why players are restricted to buying one per account. It's possible that limit will be expanded in the future, as Blizzard said it's trying the limited run now "to gauge community interest before we decide how expansive this should be".
Hearthstone designer Alex Dawson noted on Twitter "for the sake of transparency" that upcoming balance changes could impact cards in Battle-Ready Decks, but said the details on that are still being nailed down.
Also so that there’s transparency, still planning to do balance changes post MT. We’ll be deciding those sometime next week and they’ll be in game the week after. Those could certainly include cards in the battle-ready decks but as of right now we have not made final decisions.April 28, 2021
And here's what you'll have to choose from:
Blackthorn’s Brutes - Demon Hunter
Guard your Watch Posts with some spiky Quilboar as you fight for board until one of you late game powerhouses hits the battlefield! Contains 30 cards: 3 Legendary, 4 Epic, 8 Rare.
- 2x (1) Trueaim Crescent
- 2x (1) Tuskpiercer
- 2x (2) Far Watch Post
- 2x (2) Fogsail Freebooter
- 2x (2) Razorboar
- 2x (3) Death's Head Cultist
- 2x (3) Mor'shan Watch Post
- 2x (3) Razorfen Beastmaster
- 2x (4) Darkspear Berserker
- 1x (4) Kurtrus Ashfallen
- 2x (4) Renowned Performer
- 2x (4) Vengeful Spirit
- 1x (5) Taelan Fordring
- 2x (6) Skull of Gul'dan
- 1x (7) Death Speaker Blackthorn
- 1x (7) Kargal Battlescar
- 2x (8) Illidari Inquisitor
Darkmoon Beasts - Druid
Grow your mana early on and if you can survive till the late game then you’ll be able to defile your opponent. Contains 30 cards: 2 Legendary, 10 Epic, 2 Rare.
- 2x (0) Innervate
- 2x (0) Lightning Bloom
- 2x (1) Animated Broomstick
- 1x (1) Nature Studies
- 2x (2) Guess the Weight
- 2x (3) Wild Growth
- 2x (4) Overgrowth
- 2x (5) Lake Thresher
- 1x (5) Moonfang
- 1x (5) Taelan Fordring
- 2x (5) Twilight Runner
- 2x (7) Strongman
- 2x (8) Guardian Animals
- 2x (8) Primordial Protector
- 2x (9) Carnival Clown
- 2x (10) Survival of the Fittest
- 1x (10) Y'Shaarj, the Defiler
Barrens Stampede - Hunter
Swarm the board with an early Kolkar Pack Runner and then crush your opponent’s will with a well-timed Trampling Rhino. Contains 30 cards: 3 Legendary, 6 Epic, 6 Rare.
- 2x (1) Adorable Infestation
- 2x (1) Demon Companion
- 2x (1) Intrepid Initiate
- 2x (1) Tracking
- 2x (1) Trueaim Crescent
- 2x (1) Wolpertinger
- 2x (1) Wound Prey
- 2x (2) Kolkar Pack Runner
- 2x (2) Quick Shot
- 1x (2) Scavenger's Ingenuity
- 2x (2) Tame Beast (Rank 1)
- 1x (3) Ace Hunter Kreen
- 1x (3) Mankrik
- 1x (4) Piercing Shot
- 1x (4) Rinling's Rifle
- 2x (4) Warsong Wrangler
- 1x (5) Barak Kodobane
- 2x (5) Trampling Rhino
Aegwynn’s Army – Mage
Start slowly but swing the board in your favor with strong reactive spells. Utilize Aegwyn’s never ending Deathrattle to set up for a burst finish.Contains 30 cards: 4 Legendary, 2 Epic, 5 Rare.
- 2x (1) Babbling Book
- 2x (1) Brain Freeze
- 2x (1) Devolving Missiles
- 2x (1) Lab Partner
- 2x (1) Primordial Studies
- 2x (1) Shooting Star
- 2x (1) Wand Thief
- 1x (2) Astromancer Solarian
- 2x (2) Cram Session
- 2x (2) Runed Orb
- 2x (2) Wandmaker
- 2x (3) Firebrand
- 1x (3) Mankrik
- 1x (4) Kazakus, Golem Shaper
- 1x (5) Aegwynn, the Guardian
- 1x (5) Ogremancer
- 1x (5) Ras Frostwhisper
- 1x (6) Jandice Barov
- 1x (7) Mask of C'Thun
Holy Secrets - Paladin
Seize control of the board through some tricky secrets and sticky minions. Get in some early chip damage and then finish with Conviction! Contains 30 cards: 3 Legendary, 6 Epic, 6 Rare.
- 2x (0) First Day of School
- 2x (1) Argent Squire
- 2x (1) Avenge
- 2x (1) Conviction (Rank 1)
- 1x (1) Galloping Savior
- 2x (1) Knight of Anointment
- 2x (1) Oh My Yogg!
- 2x (1) Righteous Protector
- 2x (2) Crabrider
- 2x (2) Hand of A'dal
- 1x (2) Murgur Murgurgle
- 2x (2) Sword of the Fallen
- 2x (3) Goody Two-Shields
- 2x (3) Northwatch Commander
- 1x (4) Kazakus, Golem Shaper
- 1x (5) Cannonmaster Smythe
- 2x (6) Hammer of the Naaru
Xyrella’s Blessing - Priest
Keep calm and keep control of the early game. Look for some awesome healing combos and powerful dragons to outvalue your opponent. Contains 30 cards: 3 Legendary, 4 Epic, 6 Rare.
- 2x (0) Raise Dead
- 2x (1) Draconic Studies
- 2x (1) Renew
- 2x (2) Condemn (Rank 1)
- 2x (2) Sethekk Veilweaver
- 1x (2) Shadow Word: Death
- 2x (2) Wandmaker
- 2x (3) Apotheosis
- 2x (3) Hysteria
- 1x (3) Mankrik
- 2x (3) Palm Reading
- 2x (3) Venomous Scorpid
- 1x (4) Blademaster Samuro
- 2x (4) Holy Nova
- 1x (4) Xyrella
- 2x (6) Lightshower Elemental
- 1x (7) Soul Mirror
- 1x (9) Ysera the Dreamer
Field Agents - Rogue
Speed through your deck with Secrets, Battlecries and Combos and then finish your opponent with a fire breathing dragon. Contains 30 cards: 4 Legendary, 2 Epic, 10 Rare.
- 2x (0) Shadowstep
- 2x (1) Blackjack Stunner
- 2x (1) Prize Plunderer
- 2x (1) Secret Passage
- 2x (1) Wand Thief
- 2x (2) Ambush
- 2x (2) Dirty Tricks
- 2x (2) Efficient Octo-bot
- 1x (2) Shadowjeweler Hanar
- 2x (2) Swindle
- 1x (2) Tenwu of the Red Smoke
- 2x (2) Wicked Stab (Rank 1)
- 2x (3) Field Contact
- 1x (3) Mankrik
- 2x (3) Sparkjoy Cheat
- 1x (4) Kazakus, Golem Shaper
- 1x (6) Jandice Barov
- 1x (9) Alexstrasza the Life-Binder
Nature’s Power - Shaman
Combine forces of nature with the power of Bru’kan to unleash massive burst damage on your opponent and their board. Contains 30 cards: 4 Legendary, 7 Rare.
- 2x (1) Lightning Bolt
- 2x (1) Novice Zapper
- 2x (1) Primordial Studies
- 2x (2) Cagematch Custodian
- 2x (2) Diligent Notetaker
- 2x (2) Landslide
- 2x (2) Rockbiter Weapon
- 1x (2) Wandmaker
- 1x (3) Instructor Fireheart
- 2x (3) Marshspawn
- 2x (3) Serpentshrine Portal
- 2x (3) Stormstrike
- 1x (4) Bru'kan
- 2x (4) Dunk Tank
- 1x (4) Torrent
- 2x (5) Doomhammer
- 1x (5) Inara Stormcrash
- 1x (5) Ras Frostwhisper
Shadowed Souls - Warlock
Keep control of the board with a plethora of removal tools and then turn the tides of battle with the EREDAR LORD OF THE BURNING LEGION himself. Contains 30 cards: 4 Legendary, 2 Epic, 8 Rare.
- 2x (1) Armor Vendor
- 2x (1) Spirit Jailer
- 2x (2) Drain Soul
- 2x (2) Soul Shear
- 2x (3) Hysteria
- 2x (3) Luckysoul Hoarder
- 2x (3) School Spirits
- 1x (3) Tamsin Roame
- 1x (3) Venomous Scorpid
- 2x (4) Cascading Disaster
- 2x (5) Siphon Soul
- 1x (5) Taelan Fordring
- 1x (6) Tickatus
- 1x (7) Soulciologist Malicia
- 2x (7) Strongman
- 2x (8) Twisting Nether
- 1x (9) Alexstrasza the Life-Binder
- 1x (9) Lord Jaraxxus
- 1x (10) Y'Shaarj, the Defiler
Rokara’s Rushers - Warrior
Utilize Conditioning to buff up a large hand of minions, then overwhelm your opponent with powerful Rush synergies. Contains 30 cards: 3 Legendary, 5 Epic, 9 Rare.
- 2x (1) Athletic Studies
- 2x (1) Imprisoned Gan'arg
- 2x (1) Stage Dive
- 2x (2) Bumper Car
- 2x (2) Conditioning (Rank 1)
- 2x (2) Crabrider
- 2x (2) Parade Leader
- 2x (3) Playmaker
- 1x (3) Rokara
- 1x (3) Venomous Scorpid
- 2x (3) Warmaul Challenger
- 1x (4) Blademaster Samuro
- 1x (4) Outrider's Axe
- 2x (4) Sword Eater
- 1x (5) Overlord Runthak
- 1x (5) Ringmaster Whatley
- 1x (5) Tent Trasher
- 2x (8) Troublemaker
- 1x (9) Alexstrasza the Life-Binder
A rollout date for Battle-Ready Decks wasn't announced, but there's an FAQ you can check out for now at playhearthstone.com. The 20.2 patch notes detailing the new Quilboar minion type will go out tomorrow, which I may have already mentioned.