Hearthstone's Journey to Un'Goro expansion is now live

The new Hearthstone expansion Journey to Un'Goro is now live in North America, signaling the start of the Year of the Mammoth. Cards from The Grand Tournament, League of Explorers, and Blackrock Mountain have been moved from Standard to Wild, to make room for the 135 new cards that are now available.

Journey to Un'Goro also brings a pair of new mechanics to the game: Adapt, which enables minions to take on powerful new abilities, and Quests, a new Legendary card type with specific prerequisites that, when completed will reward players with a powerful new card or effect.

For a closer look at what you'll encounter on the Journey to Un'Goro, be sure to read our rundown of every card in the set, five of which might end up being broken—we'll have to see how that works out—and get some insights into those new Quests right here.

Update: Just a quick note that, via Reddit, the Hearthstone servers are struggling to keep up with the load. There may also be issues with the Mass Disenchant function, Kripp's pack opening rate, and missing "All tables full" queue times. Nothing too unusual for an expansion rollout, really, but be prepared for a bit of a wait—and don't click on anything without double-checking.



Update #2: ...and EU players are still waiting for the expansion, which rolled out in North America around six hours ago. Players are naturally a bit annoyed, to put things mildly. We're getting in touch with Blizzard to see what's causing the delay and will update if we hear back.

Update #3: And the EU is now live!