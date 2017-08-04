Hearthstone's new expansion Knights of the Frozen Throne launches next week

If like me your pockets are bulging with Arcane Dust in anticipation of blowing it all on crafting meme cards when the next Hearthstone expansion hits, the good news is that the wait is almost over. Knights of the Frozen Throne will arrive on August 10 . That's next Thursday, for the diary-averse among you.

The set has 135 new cards, including a Death Knight 'hero card' for each class, one of which will be given to players for free in exchange for beating the prologue mission of the accompanying PvE content, which you also won't have to pay for. Death Knight cards are all legendary rarity and trigger spicy effects on the turn they're played, in addition to giving you a new, stronger hero power.

We've been keeping track of all the cards spoiled so far in this gallery , as well as revealing our own yesterday, and so far my favourite is probably this utterly ludicrous Druid spell which is sure to generate enough salt to season all the fries in NA.