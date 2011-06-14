Hawken footage shows light mechs and siege mode

Indie mech shooter Hawken was stomping around E3 last week. G4 got a good long look at a siege mission, in which two teams must fight over the resources to build a battleship that can take out an enemy artefact. The game's been in development for less than a year, but it already looks spectacular. There's no word of a release date yet. Adhesive say Hawken will be out when it's ready, and it's not ready yet. For more on Hawken, check out these recent dev diaries , or head over to the official Hawken site .