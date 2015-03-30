Halo Online gameplay video leaks

Revealed to the world last week, Halo Online is a PC-exclusive, which is good, but also a Russia-exclusive, which is somewhat less so, at least for those of us who aren't Russian. But even if you can't play it, you can at least see what's in store thanks to a YouTuber by the name of Noble, who's posted 17 minutes of gameplay on YouTube.

There's no actual combat in the video because it was created with a loader rather than from an online session, but Noble manages to show off various weapons and vehicles across several maps. One thing he can't access is the main menu, so there's no way to see how the microtransactions will work, but he expressed concerns that the game will be "pay-to-win," as some high-priced weapons are apparently extremely powerful. He also said that weapons are "rented" rather than purchased outright, and are thus taken away after a certain period of time.

There's not a whole lot to see here, since it's essentially the equivalent of running around on an empty server shooting at trees and walls, but if you're interested in how Microsoft plans to finally bring some "new" Halo to the PC, it's definitely worth a few minutes of your time. Halo Online is expected to enter closed beta (in Russia) this spring.