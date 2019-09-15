Gwent's next expansion brings back Radovid, has a better trailer than some full games

Of all the current crop of card games, Gwent has the best art—especially the premium cards, which are animated. But even the standard ones are ridiculously nice. The high production values carry over to the trailers, like this one for the forthcoming Iron Judgment expansion. That's the voice actor who played Radovid in the first game returning to narrate, as this expansion will apparently focus on him and the armies of the North.

It also promises the return of armor mechanics, and will have over 80 new cards. Cave Troll, Dwarf Berserker, Greater Brothers, Stunning Blow, and Knickers (it's a dog) are among those revealed so far, and according to the website players will be able to "Relive the Battle of Brenna, learn the secrets of the Salamandra, or join Gascon’s company of noble criminals".

Iron Judgment comes out October 2, and can be pre-ordered now.