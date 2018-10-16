GTA Online extends $500,000 free GTA money bonus, double RP on gunrunning

This week, GTA Online extends its Red Dead Redemption 2-related bonuses to October 29. Which means those who've already obtained the Stone Hatchet and Double-Action Revolver can claim a minimum of $500,000 of free backdated in-game cash; while those yet to complete these missions can net up to $1 million.

If you managed to complete all of that last week, though, this week's bonuses are Gunrunning, VIP/CEO, and stunt-focused.

"Kingpins and their cohorts profit handily this week with Double GTA$ & RP for completing VIP/CEO Work & Challenges through October 22nd," explains this Rockstar Newswire post. "Protect your Organization leader in Executive Search or plunder a rival CEO's Super Yacht in Piracy Prevention to score double rewards."

Likewise, Gunrunning Sell Missions are subject to the same double money/experience split, and bunker research speed is boosted 25 percent to boot. Mobile Operations Centre owners can also claim the equivalent RP and GTA$ prize from completed Weaponized Vehicle Missions.

And if daredevil-ling is more your thing, then cash in with Rockstar-created Stunt Races from now through October 22. They're also subject to the double RP-cash one-two.

Image credit: Natalieaussiegta

The pick of this week's vehicle discounts is a no-brainer. The Dewbauchee Vagner tops our list of the fastest cars in GTA Online, and, with 30 percent off, it's a steal at $1,074,500.

A host of Gunrunning-themed properties and rides are also on sale this week across land, air and sea. My pick of those is Bunkers at 35 percent off—although I should say gunrunning is my least favourite way of earning big bucks in San Andreas.

My favourite ways of making bank are of course contained within our how to make money in GTA Online guide.