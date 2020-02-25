Grimes reveals how her Cyberpunk 2077 character became a solid chrome cyborg

In December, CD Projekt announced that musician Grimes would provide the voice of Lizzy Wizzy, the frontwoman of Lizzy Wizzy and the Metadwarves in the upcoming RPG Cyberpunk 2077. It also shared a bit of the music that she might be contributing to the game's soundtrack, but otherwise said nothing about the character, the band, or the role they would play in the context of the game.

In a recent livestream promoting her new album Miss Anthropocene, however, Grimes herself apparently revealed a little bit of the story behind the character. Naturally, this involves potential spoilers, so govern yourselves according.

The original video has been removed from YouTube and a mirror has since been marked private, but redditor Ros96 transcribed the relevant bit: "I did my voice acting for Lizzy Wizzy, that game is going to be fucking good. I mean I haven’t played it, but I saw someone play an hour of the game. The game was fantastic, and I play a pop star who committed suicide on stage, and they had to quickly come and perform emergency surgery and replace her whole body with cybernetics while she was dead for an hour and then she finished the show as a cyborg. One of the greatest pieces of performance art ever made."

It certainly sounds Cyberpunk-like, although there's no way to verify the accuracy of the description or determine whether it occurs as an in-game event or simply serves as character lore. But as redditor SanJN010 noticed, the on-stage death of Lizzy Wizzy was actually referenced in a cyber-chyron seen in the 48-minute gameplay reveal from all the way back in 2018.

I've emailed CD Projekt to ask about the Lizzy Wizzy leak, and will update if I receive a reply. Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to come out on September 17, and here's Grimes performing 4ÆM, which I'm guessing will be on the Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack, at the 2019 Game Awards.