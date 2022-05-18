Greedfall 2: The Dying World is coming in 2024

Audio player loading…

Greedfall is a 2019 action-RPG about the colonization of a magical island paradise. Developed by Spiders and published by Focus Home, it's about what you'd expect: Interesting in spots, simplistic in others, and overall "adequate," as we said in our 67% review: "Competent enough to recommend with caveats."

Still, it was a hit, selling more than a million copies within a year of release (which is quite good for a niche RPG from Spiders) and another million since, and today publisher Nacon—which acquired Spiders in 2019, just ahead of the release of Greedfall—announced that a sequel is on the way.

Greedfall 2 is, in fact, a prequel, set three years before the events of the first game. This time around you'll play as a native of Teer Fradee, the fantasy realm being colonized in Greedfall, who's been forcefully relocated to the colonists' home continent of Gacane, a land ravaged by war, plague, and political scheming. Using "diplomacy, cunning, or combat," you must gain your freedom, make allies, and try to halt the conquest of your home.

"While we were working on Steelrising, our love of the GreedFall universe never faded, and so we are thrilled to be returning to it," Spiders founder and director Jehanne Rousseau said. "In this new chapter, players will explore the old continent with its bigger and more diverse environments. They will meet new companions and new factions, and I hope they will have unforgettable adventures."

Nacon said Greedfall 2 will maintain a focus on story and player choice, "but also includes new gameplay in the form of more tactical combat." We found Greedfall's combat "not particularly exciting," so that should give the "action" part of the action-RPG a bit more zing—although hopefully not at the expense of the "RPG" side of things. It's expected to be out sometime in 2024.