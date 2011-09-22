Global download speed study reveals significant disparities between countries

A study from Pando Networks reveals that the average worldwide download speed is 580KBps, Gamasutra reports. The big winner is South Korea, which averages an enviable 2,202KBps, a number which surely explains my lack of success on the StarCraft II competitive circuit, hobbled as I am by the United States' national average of 616KBps.

The picture is even grimmer for Australian gamers (348KBps). English-speakers who want swift download speeds must move to the broadband Mecca that is Andover, Massachusetts, with an average speed of 2,801KBps.