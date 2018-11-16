The Golden Joystick Awards are great, aren't they? Not only do players get to vote for the games they want to see honoured, but there's also a handful of trailers to feast your eyes on. This year, that includes the new trailer for the Metro Exodus Spartan Collector's Edition which you can watch above if you missed it during the show.

The trailer gives us glimpses of gameplay, interspersed with, you'd be forgiven for thinking, some weird, alien-esque time freezing ability, as the camera pans slowly around a still Artyom, seemingly trying to hold a creature at bay with a fairly sturdy looking door. But it isn't a new ability at all; it's actually the statue that comes as part of the Collector's Edition and shows Artyom captured in the scene from the Metro Exodus announcement trailer, a testament to the quality of the piece, even down to the detail of the gun mechanisms. The gameplay itself shows us the classic environments; the war-torn buildings that the player will be thrust into and the warped creatures, along with their many teeth—that you'll have to fend off along the way.

We know however from the 18 minutes of gameplay that emerged from this year's E3 that players aren't going to be restricted to the dingy interiors of Moscow's Metro system. In Metro Exodus, Artyom and a band of survivors must flee the shattered ruins of the Moscow Metro and embark on an epic, continent-spanning journey across the post-apocalyptic Russian wilderness. Explore vast, non-linear levels, lose yourself in an immersive, sandbox survival experience, and follow a thrilling story-line that spans an entire year in the greatest Metro adventure yet. Weapon customisation also promises to be better than ever, allowing you to switch out barrels and sights on the fly, or retreating to a workbench to perform more intricate modifications.

Metro Exodus is the third in the Metro videogame series, developed by 4A Games and inspired by the novels by Dmitry Glukhovsky. Metro Exodus follows on from the "redemption" ending of Metro: Last Light (2013), taking place in Moscow in 2036, two years after the events of the last game. You can check out everything we know about Metro Exodus in our round-up or you can read what Tom's impressions were when he played an early demo, back in June.

If you want to get your hands on the Metro Exodus Spartan Collector's Edition, you can pre-order now by heading over to the official site. The Spartan Collector's Edition includes a 10.5-inch resin statue (as seen in the trailer), collectable postcards, Spartan dog tags and patches, all contained within gigantic, barrel-shaped packaging, based on an in-game design.

You can purchase the game however you choose, whether that's on a physical disc, or digitally via Steam. The Spartan Collector’s Edition can be bought as a stand-alone item or complete with a copy of The Aurora Limited Edition, giving fans the choice of where and how they buy Metro Exodus.

Metro Exodus is set for release on February 22, 2019.

Be sure to check out the rest of the coverage of this year's Golden Joystick Awards.