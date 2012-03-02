Get your clicking finger primed with our Diablo III Beta Code GIVEAWAY! [Update]

All of the keys have been given out! Thanks again to everyone who participated!

Greetings, PCG visitors! Stay awhile, and listen! We've got a heap of Diablo III beta codes, and we want to give them to you. Whether you're amped to play the crafty Wizard, cold-blooded Demon Hunter, combo-centric Monk, shamanistic Witch Doctor, or the classic Barbarian, this will be your chance to get ahead of the pack.

We'll be giving away the codes en masse on the PC Gamer Facebook and Twitter pages; simply find the post, hit the "Like" button, then click "Reshare." Once we've hit our (super-secret) tallies, we'll throw out another batch of codes like money onto a crowded street. No longer do you need to consider sacrificing a goat to Rakanishu to get Diablo III beta access—this is your chance!