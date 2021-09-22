Get in the Car, Loser, we're going on a free JRPG road trip

Ladykiller in a Bind developer Christine Love just pulled up in a hot convertible and invited you on a ride through a stylish pixel-art JRPG road trip—and you don't even have to pay your share of the gas. So Get in the Car, Loser, we've got monsters to slay.

Arriving without warning on Steam and Itch yesterday, Get in the Car, Loser is a self-described "lesbian road trip" that follows three rookie adventurers and one literal angel as they jump the gun on an ancient prophecy to stop the return of the Machine Devil—but not without hitting as many roadside diners as humanly possible.

Coming from the creator of Ladykiller in a Bind, Get in the Car, Loser is naturally queer as hell, with Love calling it "the disaster lesbian representation we need in 2021". Between fights, you'll be shooting shit in the back of the car or embarrassing yourself in front of service stop cashiers. Thankfully, the RPG battles themselves also look slick as hell, with gorgeous animations and a pastel throwback look to every menu.

Get in the Car, Loser is giving away its full story for free. If you feel like supporting the game, though, a $10 Battle on the Big Boardwalk DLC adds a new story chapter in the form of an anime beach episode—featuring the game's hardest boss, a powerful new sword, and swimwear outfits for the game's main cast.