Get an Asus ROG Strix X299-E Gaming motherboard for $250

Are you looking to build a system around one of Intel's Core X-series processors? If so, check out the Asus ROG Strix X299-E Gaming motherboard. It's a high-end board for Intel's top processors, and you can bring one home for a nice discount today.

It's on sale at Newegg for $309.99, which is actually a few bucks more than what Amazon is asking. However, if you apply promo code NENASU1 at checkout, it drops the price to $249.99.

While not exactly cheap, that's a good price for high-end motherboard. This particular ones brings plenty to the table, including metal reinforced PCI Express x16 slots, onboard dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi, eight DIMM slots, an addressable Aura RGB lighting header, a dedicated base-clock generator to help with overclocking, and even special mounts to fit 3D-printed parts, if you're into that.

There are plenty of ports, too. You get eight SATA 6Gbps ports and two M.2 sockets for storage devices, plus two USB 3.1 Gen 2 (Type-A and Type-C) ports, four USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, and two USB 2.0 ports. There are several USB headers as well.

Go here to grab this deal.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.