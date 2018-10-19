Get 12 indie games for just $5 with Fanatical's Origins Bundle

Quiet weekend ahead? Get busy with Fanatical's Origins Bundle—a collection of 12 indie games for just $4.99.

Split into two tiers, paying just $1/$0.89 for tier one nets you Grey Goo Definitive Edition, Rebel Galaxy and Punch Club Deluxe Edition, the latter of which Twitch finished in just two days.

Vouching for tier two costs $4.99/£4.59, and nets you all of the above, plus Rime, River City Ransom Underground, Remothered: Tormented Fathers, Overfall, Comedy Night, Starwhal, Outpost Zero, Gloom, and Shuyan Saga. My pick of those is Rime, whose story and aesthetic I enjoyed despite some tedious puzzling.

With savings of up to $200, Fanatical's Origins Bundle runs now through November—or until stocks run out. Follow that link for more information.