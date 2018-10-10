Get 10 Hearthstone card packs and WoW Classic demo access with BlizzCon Virtual Tickets

BlizzCon is now less than a month away, and I'm sorry to say that the opportunity to purchase tickets to attend the event in person are long gone. But Virtual Tickets are still available, and if you pick one up Blizzard will throw in a BlizzCon 2018 card back for Hearthstone, plus two card packs each from the Classic, Witchwood, Kobolds & Catacombs, Knights of the Frozen Throne, and Journey to Un'Goro sets.

That's not the only in-game freebie that will come along with the ticket. There's also a Diablo-inspired Demon Hunter Sombra skin for Overwatch, a Nexus Razorgrin mount and spray and a BlizzCon 2018 banner and portrait for Heroes of the Storm players, and on the World of Warcraft side, Horde and Alliance War Mantles and War Banners, plus access to the World of Warcraft Classic demo that will also be playable on the show floor.

BlizzCon 2018 runs over the weekend of November 2-3 at the Anaheim Convention Center in California. Virtual Tickets are available for purchase for $50 at battle.net.