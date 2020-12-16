Generate an explorable 3D art gallery of absolutely anything in The Anything Gallery

The Anything Gallery is a free game that generates tiny, explorable art galleries based on words you input. Type something in, say 'cats', and it will pull images and videos of cats from YouTube to populate it.

It's a simple trick, but an effective one. There's something really compelling about wandering these corridors, with their dithered lo-fi PlayStation visuals, and seeing the walls covered in pictures of something you love.

Here are some examples of galleries I generated.

PC Gamer

Alien 3

Twin Peaks

Commander Data

It doesn't always work perfectly. Sometimes it'll pull in images completely unrelated to whatever you typed in. But for the most part, its procedural curation is surprisingly good.

I also like how it generates separate galleries for different search terms. For example, enter a movie name and there might be a separate exhibit called 'Cast' with pictures of the actors lining the walls.

The Anything Gallery is free to download here and it's one of the coolest things I've seen on PC this year.