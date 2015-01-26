Gearbox is recruiting for 'the next Borderlands'

While many were anticipating a full blown Borderlands 3 announcement at Gearbox's PAX South panel at the weekend, there was instead a fairy muted confirmation that the studio is indeed "ready" to develop the next instalment. Following the hour-long presentation, Randy Pitchford Tweeted the above image, along with the message: "We are recruiting for next Borderlands. This is the big one."

It followed the Gearbox panel itself, where Pitchford had the following to say, according to IGN. "We want to think about the future and we want to think about what the next Borderlands is and we're going to need some help," Pitchford said.

"The fact is, we're not working on a new Borderlands game, but we want to."

Pitchford made a call out for recruitment, and added that "there's literally nothing to tell" about the game. Which makes sense, given they haven't started making it.

It follows reports last February that the studio hadn't started work on proper sequel to Borderlands 2, though 2K Australia was at the time developing Borderlands: The Pre Sequel, a "well executed but unambitious" spinoff which used the same engine as Borderlands 2. Elsewhere, Gearbox is currently working on Battleborn, a squad shooter with MOBA elements. It's safe to say that if there is a Borderlands 3, it'll be a couple of years before it releases.