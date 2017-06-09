GameStop customers may have had their credit card information stolen

Videogame retailer GameStop has issued a notice to customers who made purchases through its website between August 10, 2016 and February 9, 2017 that their names, address, and credit card information may have been stolen. As reported by Kotaku, the security breach was originally revealed in April, and was confirmed this week in a letter mailed to customers.

“GameStop identified and addressed a potential security incident that was related to transactions made on GameStop’s website during a specific period of time," the company said in a statement. "GameStop mailed notification letters to customers who made purchases during that time frame advising them of the incident and providing information on steps they can take.”

GameStop doesn't cater to the PC market like it used to, but it does still fill a niche for things like collector's editions, Steam cards (cough), and those of us who believe that the profusion of digital ephemera has led to a wholesale cheapening of the videogame industry and refuse to take part in its diminishing. So if that's a subset of the gamer crowd that includes you, you might want to take a second look at your credit card bills, and stay alert for potential trouble in the future.