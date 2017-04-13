Galax built the world's only single-slot GeForce GTX 1070

We've pretty much come to accept that high-end graphics are going to take up two expansion slots, or at least that's the case for air cooled models. Just don't tell that to Galax. Among its lineup of graphics cards is the new GeForce GTX 1070 Katana, which to the best of our knowledge is the only single-slot, air-cooled GTX 1070 in the world.

The GTX 1070 Katana measures just 16mm thick and uses what Galax calls a turbo radiator—a fancy name for a thin cooling solution. Underneath the pancaked shroud is a copper cooling fin and vapor chamber contraption to draw heat away from the GPU and memory. Strategically placed holes in the bracket allow heat to escape.

Galax built a custom PCB for this card. The company says it uses high-quality components in its construction, but doesn't go into detail other than say it features an optimized electrical circuit.

Not only does this air cooled card take up just a single slot, it's also factory overclocked. Galax pushed the base and boost clockspeeds to 1,518MHz and 1,708MHz, respectively, up from Nvidia's reference clocks of 1,506MHz (base) and 1,683MHz (boost).

Galax hasn't said when this card will be available to purchase or for how much. If you're interested, keep an eye on the company's web store .

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.