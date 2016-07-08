G2A introduces seller verification in bid to improve its image

G2A has been working to improve its image since publisher TinyBuild revealed it had received nothing from the $450,000 worth of keys resold through the site. The latest step in G2A's initiative is seller verification, making suspect behaviour easier to track.

The process will include phone number and social media verification, and an upper limit on the number of keys sellers are able to flog without further checks. Those will include address, credit card and PayPal verification.

These checks are in addition to G2A's pledge to pay developers or publishers up to 10% royalties on each sale, and grant them access to its database to track keys as they move through the system.

Here's to a slightly lighter shade of grey market.

