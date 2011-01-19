Free indie game recreates Halo as an 8-bit shooter

Indie game maker Eric Ruth has recreated Halo as an 8 bit game, complete with bloopy sound effects and pixellated recreations of Master Chief. It's out now, and is completely free to download and play.

The game is called Pixel Force Halo, and plays a lot like old school shooter Contra. Master Chief can look and fire in any direction, armed with a variety of weapons faithfully borrowed from the Halo games. It even has Warthog vehicle sections! The game can be downloaded now from BigDownload . You'll find the trailer for the game below. You can also check out Eric's other games on his site , including his brilliant retro recreation of Left 4 Dead .

[via Machinima ]