Former Payday, Battlefield developers team up for a new RPG

Payday 2 Game Director David Goldfarb has announced that he's joined up with former Battlefield Executive Producer Ben Cousins to launch a new indie studio called The Outsiders, whose first project will be what he described as his "first real stab" at an RPG.

Goldfarb told Eurogamer that he's been working on the concept for a long time now, and decided to reach out to Cousins after he came to a point where he felt he couldn't continue moving forward on his own. Since leaving DICE, Cousins has become an advocate of free-to-play games, but Goldfarb said that doesn't necessarily mean that this game will be free-to-play.

"I'm not going to say that word," he said. "I'm not saying we're not doing it. But don't assume that we are. That would be the wrong assumption."

Goldfarb said he's interested in making a game with a dynamic story rather than one with a "set structure," something he said BioShock designer Ken Levine has been talking about recently. "I have another way I want to try and do that. But I think it won't be a game of cut scenes," he said. "If the guys at Naughty Dog want to go do that—and they're superb at what they craft—then that's awesome. I would rather find the stories that exist in... people use the sports analogy a lot, but when you play Madden, for example. The dream is to combine some of that with some of this."

There's not much to see at this point, but The Outsiders has launched a new website at www.theoutside.rs.