Final Fantasy XV mod improves performance, loading times, and more

Final Fantasy XV has its first mod, and while it's slightly disappointing that Sonic isn't involved, I think we can all agree that it's wise to start where all good mods should: with performance enhancements. This one's the work of Kaldaien, who, among other things, helped make Nier: Automata play a bit nicer on PC.

Of course, XV hasn't had anywhere near the severity of issues Nier: Automata did, but if you've noticed long load times and "hitches during heavy texture streaming", it's probably to do with the SteamAPI rather than Denuvo, according to Kaldaien in his notes.

"It has come to my attention that the game loads input icons synchronously any time it sees input on keyboard/mouse or gamepad," Kaldaien writes. "This means if you are using a gamepad generally but you hit a button on your keyboard [you experience a] hitch. If you use keyboard/mouse but hit the analog stick [another] hitch.



"My own mod framework (Special K) is capable of working around this by preventing the game from seeing input events on devices of your choosing."

Check out the mod over here.