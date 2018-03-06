Final Fantasy 15 is out on Steam now

It took over a year, but Final Fantasy 15 is out on PC now, available on both Steam and Origin for $50/£35. If you grab it before May 1st, the Steam version comes with Half-Life costumes (available on the Workshop) and the Origin version gets you some even weirder Sims costumes.

There are a couple pleasant, and uncommon, qualities to this release. One, there's a free demo. We love demos. And, two, as alluded to by the Workshop page, FF15 is moddable, with an official tool in the works—read Sam's recent interview for more on that.

We'll have a review early next week (our friends at GamesRadar quite liked the console version), as well as a technical analysis from one of our favorite modders soon. In the meantime, we'll be spying on the Workshop page to see how quickly it gets out of hand.