Final Fantasy 14's huge update goes live today, adds a FF12-themed raid

Final Fantasy 14: Stormblood was an incredible journey when I reviewed it back in the summer. But since seeing the credits roll on the main story quest, players haven't had all that much to do outside of raiding and leveling up other classes. That changes today with the release of update 4.1, The Legend Returns, which introduces the first 24-player raid inspired by Final Fantasy 12, a bunch of new story quests, and the new Japanese-themed housing district Shirogane.

Let's talk about the raid first, since it's easily one of the coolest features in The Legend Returns. Called Return to Ivalice, this raid was written by guest creator Yasumi Matsuno, the creator of Final Fantasy Tactics and Final Fantasy 12 with boss designs done by Keita Amemiya who created the amazing creatures found in Shin Megami Tensei 4. This raid takes players to the city of Rabanastre, which any Final Fantasy 12 fan will recall with a great deal of fondness.

The other big addition that has players frothing with excitement is the new Shirogane housing district set in the Japanese-themed capital city of Kugane. Shirogane has 12 wards where players can purchase houses big and small (for an exorbitant amount of gil, mind you) and is the first new housing district in Final Fantasy 14 since the originally three were added years ago. Expect those plots to be bought up immediately.