Final Fantasy 14: Shadowbringers launch trailer is gorgeous and full of story tidbits

During Square Enix's E3 press conference, Final Fantasy 14 game director Naoki Yoshida debuted the new launch trailer for Shadowbringers. Unlike the excellent CG trailers that preceeded it, this trailer offers an extended look at the new areas, monsters, and quests that are coming in the expansion when it releases on July 2. There's also a significant amount of story content, with voice-overs hinting at all the major struggles and revelations players will encounter during Shadowbringers main campaign. For fans of the series, there's some serious implications revealed in this trailer.

I've been a huge fan of Final Fantasy 14 since its launch, and we consider it the best MMO to play in 2019. Shadowbringers looks and sounds excellent—and its premise of becoming a Warrior of Darkness is intriguing. Who doesn't love the idea of playing as the bad guy?

You can watch the full trailer above. Shadowbringers launches on July 2.