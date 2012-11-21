Far Cry 3 Ultra settings footage shows sumptuous sand, sensibly pink trees

Ultra just can't be contained to a single vessel. Rivaling PlanetSide 2 in both vast vista count and "where the hell did I just get shot from?" exclamations, Far Cry 3 on the PC gorges on beauty with every single graphical setting cranked up. Sure, all video creator SiriuS does is wander around an island paradise and experience one freaky drug trip, but the all-German accolades serve as a neat linguistic bonus. Ich freue mich.

Far Cry 3 releases December 4 in the US and November 30 in the UK, but you can machete the remaining time with our review extolling the utter fascination of not finding a single bag on the islands.