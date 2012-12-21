The best Far Cry 3 mods

Apart from a map editor (check out one mapper's impressive efforts ), Far Cry 3 doesn't contain in-depth modding tools. It's a shame, but that hasn't stopped the ambitious members of the official forums from snooping around data files and jungles of code, unearthing tons of tweakable content in the process.

Though Far Cry 3 already includes darn near everything —leopards, sharks, pirates, and at least one really crazy person—the mods we've gathered here can significantly change your island vacation for an altogether different experience. Want to turn off target tracking? Or slap attachments onto more of your guns? Perhaps removing the minimap entirely will finally give you that deep immersion you've wanted. It's all here.

A few cautionary notes: The majority of these mods and tweaks involve replacing and changing Far Cry 3's core files (located in the FarCry 3/data_win32 folder), so always make backups of the files you're asked to change if you're unsure of what to do. Also, some mods require a hex editor for changing values in certain DLL files (located in the FarCry 3/bin folder). The HxD editor is available as a free download if you need one.

Second, Far Cry 3's file configuration recognizes only one mod installation at a time (as opposed to, say, Skyrim's multi-mod support), so unless you're sticking with a single mod for, you'll need to install one of the various compilations assembled by the generous technical wizards on the Ubi forums.

Lastly, follow installation instructions carefully so everything works smoothly—we PC gamers know the pain of agonizing over uncooperative data files more than anyone else. As Ubisoft rolls out additional patches, these mods will surely break, so make sure supported versions of your mods matches that of the latest update. Obviously, downloading the most recent releases from the mods' authors should keep things purring like that tiger sneaking up behind you. Either way, we'll update this story as we discover new mods or as old ones are phased out.

All set? Read on for the mods.

Weapon mods

Better Sights

We expect this to be become a popular one. Far Cry 3's weapon scopes certainly give you an edge while hunting in the brush, but some of the crosshairs blast our eyeballs with an exaggerated brightness like a tiny supernova. This mod makes optics less bold, and it works for the reflex, tactical, red-dot, and other unlockable scopes. The author's forum thread has a few more comparison screenshots.

Attachments Mod

The starting 1911 pistol and AK47 rifle handles the job of delivering swift bulletdeath in a pinch, but they lack the bling of the utilitarian attachments you'll buy for later weapons. No longer: The Attachments Mod adds customizable slots for the 1911, AK47, SVD, and other early-game guns. You'll also find more of your repertoire supporting extended magazines and additional scopes.

Hereticus Weapons Mod

If you're leery of teetering atop rusted radio towers to unlock more guns at the store (the things we do to get some customer satisfaction), then Hereticus has the answer. All available weapons in the game—including the premium privateer guns from the second island—are unlocked for purchase from the start, eliminating the need to scale towers besides map uncovers. Choose from three flavors: radio tower-dependent, one tower only, or no towers at all.

Improved Weapon Ballistics

(Download the author's fixed version here. )

Oh, waiter? I think there's a little Arma in my Far Cry 3. Author Fnx's tweak compilation changes gun behavior for higher recoil, more realistic ranges, and slower reload times. Sniper rifles and shotguns receive appropriate damage boosts—check out that 25 percent increase to shotgun damage at close range. Be aware: these changes affect enemy weapons as well!

Scope Viewmodel Edit

Some of Far Cry 3's scopes allow you to peek at your peripherals while zoomed in, while others take up your entire view. This quick fix piles all zoomable scopes into the former category, keeping the edges of your vision clear while you draw a bead on your target.

UI mods

Minimap Removal

When it's time for an au naturel jungle excursion/mushroom trip/killing spree, turn to this mod. It does exactly what its title proclaims, yanking the minimap entirely and fading out health bars and medkit counts for a more minimalist interface.

More UI mods should slowly appear further on, and we'll definitely update this section as we spot them. The current dearth is probably the result of the latest patch ( 1.04 as of this writing) adding toggles for objective reminders, crafting tips, and other interface elements.