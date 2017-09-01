Fallout: New Vegas mod Project Brazil renamed to New California, out this year

It was early 2013 when we first heard about Project Brazil, a tremendously ambitious mod that promised an entirely standalone prequel campaign for Fallout: New Vegas. Set in the year 2260, long before the events of New Vegas, the aim was for a Fallout 3-sized map with a new Vault, an original cast, and "5000 lines of professional-quality dialog" delivered by more than 20 different voice actors. Fast-forward four years and some, and it's still not out, but it's getting closer—and it's got a brand-new name, too.

"New California is a superior name for this mod," project leader Brandan Lee explained in a ModDB update. "It's opening shot is of California, the intro is all about California, we say California several times in the narration, it's set in California, within New California Republic territory, about the struggles of New California against California factions that impact the New California Republic in New Vegas."

Fallout: New California follows the adventures of "the kid from Vault 18," who makes a fateful decision on the final night of the Vault Ball season that will impact the future of the entire New California Republic. "Vault 18 is at the heart of the California Wasteland high in the San Bernardino Mountains, and it's legendary Wasteland Scouts have managed to keep its secrets safe for decades despite the wars raging beyond the great door. In their old age, their adventures have created a new generation to take their place... if their rebellious adopted kids survive the threat brewing within their own ranks," the Nexus Mods description states.

"You will face the New California Republic under president Wendell Peterson, the New Reno Mob's Bishop Family, the remnant Shi Clans, The Enclave Leonidas Squadron, the Super Mutant Army, and the 'legions' of bloodthirsty Survivalist Raider Tribes that have allied together in the remote Athens-Tec Uranium Mine off the Long I-15. Through them all you'll choose your path from SPECIAL dialog options, acquired PERKs, and travel with 8 possible companions depending on your choices. You'll enjoy two new radio stations, hours of voice acting, and professional grade presentation."

Work on the mod actually began using Fallout 3, according to the Project Brazil Wiki, but shifted to New Vegas after it was released in 2010. The first of three planned installments was released in May 2013, but shortly after that the decision was made to cut it to just two parts, the second of which—and thus the whole thing—is almost finished.

"We'll be releasing the entire mod all at once start to finish, basically rebuilt from the ground up as a single mod. No parts, and no extra downloads. Everything all together in one solid ~6GB package," Lee wrote. "We have the Alpha version internally circulating in a small group of fellow modders, HOPEFULLY who will be assisting us in getting more upgrades to our map, bug patches, and some minor extra quests, guns, gear, VFX, static art, and creatures. That means things aren't far off, and we'll have a release date as soon as Rick wraps up MQ05 and Jack adds the new weather and missile launch effects."

Fallout: New California is expected to be ready for release later this year.

