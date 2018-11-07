Fallout 76 will increase stash size, support ultrawide displays, and add push-to-talk, but no FOV slider

Update: Bethesda has revised the Reddit post mentioned below, which now states that it will add push-to-talk to Fallout 76 in the 'near future.' This story has been updated to reflect that change.

Original Story: A post on Reddit by Bethesda today thanks Fallout 76 players for participating in the beta, says the development team been reading comments and listening to feedback, and lays out plans for some changes coming to Fallout 76 at launch or post-launch. It also states what won't be changing, and it's not great news.

On the plus side, ultrawide resolutions will be supported after Fallout 76 launches on November 14, according to the post. That's not a big surprise since an ini tweak handled 21:9 well with the exception of the UI, but it's still good news that official support is coming at some point.

For those hoping an FOV slider would be added, there's the bad news: it won't be. "We haven’t supported FOV sliders in our previous games as it is known to break a lot of animations and causes a lot of clipping to occur onscreen. You do have the option to zoom out in third person on PC by holding View and moving the mousewheel, but we won’t be able to have it for first person view." Boo. Hopefully we'll find a new way to adjust it ourselves, despite the last patch locking it.

Push-to-talk will be added in the 'near future', according to a revision to the Reddit post (which originally stated it would be looked into.) There's no mention in the Reddit post of text chat, however, another missing feature which would help everyone communicate, especially deaf players, those hard of hearing, and anyone else who would prefer to type and read rather than talk and listen, for any number of reasons. Text chat is also a good way to detect and filter abusive language in an online game. I am 100% baffled by the complete omission of text chat. We have keyboards on PC. Let us use them. For some, it's their only option.

Getting back to something positive, the 400 pound base stash size will be enlarged at some point in the future. Players have been asking for this quite strenuously almost since the beta began, and having just hit the stash limit myself during Tuesday's beta, I'm looking forward for some extra storage room as well.

You can read the full post from Bethesda here on Reddit.