Fallout 4 is releasing in November

Following on the heels of the announcement trailer released earlier this month, Bethesda gave us a great heaping eyeful of Fallout 4 at their E3 conference on Sunday. In addition to a ton of concept art (coming soon to an enormous hardcover collection, I'm sure), we got a good look at the new character creation tool, with which you can sculpt and alter the details of your character's face while peering into a bathroom mirror.

We also got confirmation of what the first trailer hinted at: Fallout 4 begins before the apocalypse, and we'll be playing as the sole survivor of Vault 111..

VATS is back, as we saw the lone survivor blasting some mole rats. We also got to see more of Dogmeat, who you'll be able to give contextual commands to. An upgraded Pip-boy was also showcased, that even allows you to minigames on it.

A new crafting system will let you hammer together the weapon of your dreams, and you'll even be able to customize your power armor. Base-building? Sure, why not! You'll be able to salvage materials, build yourself a home, wire it, power it, and even add automated turrets to defend your home from raiders. You'll be able to establish multiple bases and even run Brahmin caravans between them.

If you're looking to enhance your experience, the Collector's Edition of the game will come with an actual Pip-boy—one you can insert your smartphone into to act as its screen. A Fallout 4 app will provide a second screen experience. As Todd Howard put it: "As far as stupid gimmicks go, this is the best fucking one I've ever seen."

More importantly, the release date: Fallout 4 is releasing on November 10, 2015.

Below, you can watch the entirety of Bethesda's Fallout 4 showcase, which takes you from concept art to gameplay footage, and highlights the game's weapon customization, crafting, base-building, and combat.