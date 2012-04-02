F2P strategy game Void Rim announced by former PoxNora devs

Desert Owl Games, a newly formed indie developer based in Arizona, has officially announced its first project: a free-to-play turn-based strategy game called Void Rim. The game is being designed by the original creators of card-based strategy game PoxNora , which became a Sony Online Entertainment property after the publisher acquired the indie studio behind it in 2009. That studio was closed by SOE during layoffs almost exactly one year ago.

According to Desert Owl, Void Rim will be "true" free to play game, in that everything can be purchased with in-game currency. You can sign up for the closed beta on the game's official site.