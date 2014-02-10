EverQuest Next Landmark trailer reveals desert environments

SOE have released a new Building Blocks video, rounding up the foundations of their construct-'em-up MMO alpha. This time, it's to introduce the desert environment; "environment" being the oldey-timey word we used to use before "biomes". As you can see from the video, deserts are big fans of cacti and weird looking trees. I'm sure it won't take long for players to put their own spin on the theme. As I type, someone's sure to be drawing up the blueprints to a raggedy RV, to be placed inconspicuously in the badlands.

EQN Landmark is out now, accessible through purchase of a pricey Foundation Pack. You can see our preview on the precursor to the full EQN MMO here .