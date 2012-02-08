Eve Online trailer makes our brains happy

Nestled deep within the brain, slightly above the singulate cortex and just in front of the Parietal lobe, there lies a small section of grey matter that the scientific community refer to as the "OMG spaceships" part of the brain. Shaped like a tiny Millennium Falcon, this region is entirely responsible for the feelings of awe and love that many humans experience when shown images of interstellar craft flying gracefully in front of planets, or in front of other, larger spaceships.

The wizards at CCP are especially good at creating trailers that reach right in through our eyes to tickle our tiny pleasure centres. Wait, what did I just write? Basically, we love spaceships and want to marry them. Eve Online doesn't let us marry spaceships yet, but it does let us BE spaceships, which is why we quite like it. If you're inspired to try it, you can download a 14 day free trial from the Eve Online site .