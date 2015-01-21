EU giveaway: win one of 1000 Heroes of the Storm beta keys

We have 1,000 keys to giveaway granting beta access to Blizzard's anticipated multiplayer hero-battler, Heroes of the Storm. This one is for EU readers only (the North American giveaway is over here).

To apply for a key, simply enter your email address in the box below. The keys will be raffled off to a thousand randomly selected email addresses on Friday. Winners will receive an email with the key and instructions on how to redeem it. Good luck!

For a peek at what you're in for, check out these shoutcasted games and watch our interview with Blizzard's Kent-Erik Hagman from Blizzcon last year.