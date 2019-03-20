Epic says Metro Exodus sold 2.5 times better on Epic Store than Metro: Last Light did on Steam

Epic wants to put the narrative that Epic Store exclusives are doomed to bed. At its GDC 2019 keynote today, the company announced that Metro Exodus sold 2.5 times better on the Epic Store than Metro: Last Light did on Steam.

It's not a perfect comparison. Metro: Last Light released in 2013, and the PC audience has grown significantly since then—granted, a portion of the recent growth can be attributed to Epic itself for developing Fortnite. Metro Exodus could have other qualities that helped it sell better, too. It's hard to say. But still, the news is confirmation that the Epic Games Store is not the death sentence its naysayers claim it is.

"It's really about your games, and not about the store you sell it on," said Steve Allison, head of the Epic Games Store. I have a feeling that, given Metro's success and Epic's more generous revenue sharing plan, more and more developers will be inclined to believe that.